We are sad to announce that Donald passed away with family by his side at the Ottawa Hospital-Civic Campus on Monday morning, February 24, 2020. He was 65. Son of the late Jack and Ruth (nee Proulx). Cherished father of Jason (Tara) of Barrhaven, and Jarvis (Joy) of British Columbia. Loving brother of Gordon (Claire) and uncle of Shelley Ann Paquette (Richard), both of Arnprior. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Mary-Jane, Grace and Holly. Donald's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A graveside service will be held in the Spring at the Albert Street Cemetery. In memory of Donald, please consider a donation to the Royal Ottawa Foundation for Mental Health. "May the Lord bless you and watch over you." Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 26, 2020