(Lorne Slater's Bakery, Arnprior) Peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020; Donald Hugh Slater of White Lake passed away following a lengthy illness. He was in his 90th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Eileen (nee James) for over 67 years. Dearly loved "Dad" of Debbie Slater, Stephen (Erica Geddes), Laurie Schmuland (Jerry) and James "Jamie". Cherished and proud "Papa" of 7 grandchildren: Amy Fraser (Ryan), Laura Slater, Taryn Baek, (Jinho), Brock Schmuland (Chelsey), Haley Coote, Karis Schmuland and Christian Slater as well as 4 great-grandchildren, Lillian Fraser, Cheya Baek, Lenah Baek and Paisley Schmuland. Dear brother of Mary McCrae (late Elwood). Predeceased by his parents, Lorne and Marie (nee Haybecker) Slater; sisters: Ruth Benson (late Allen) and Lorna Standen (late Howard) as well as brothers: Alfred "Alfie", Harold (Jessie), Walter, Keith (late Donna) and Bill (late Isobel). Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews as well as many wonderful friends. Don's final arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation will take place on Monday morning, July 13th. Family and friends are welcome to join us on their electronic devices for a Funeral Service to be webcast live on Monday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow at the Albert Street Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory of Don, please consider a donation to the First Baptist Church, Arnprior. "We do not grieve as those who have no hope." Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca