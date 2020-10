The family of the late Donald Steele would like to express their sincere appreciation for the phone calls, messages, food, flowers and cards of sympathy and comfort at this time of loss. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at the Perth & Smiths Falls Hospital, and to the Blair & Son Funeral Home for their help and guidance throughout our time of need. Sincerely, Helen and Family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store