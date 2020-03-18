Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald WILLOUGHBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Victor "Don" WILLOUGHBY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Of Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was 92 years of age. Don, cherished husband of the late Jeanette (nee Kerr) Willoughby. Devoted father to David (Barbara) Willoughby, and Dan (Laurie) Willoughby. Loving brother of Joan Willoughby. Don will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. As per Don's wishes, cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -