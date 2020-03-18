|
|
Of Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was 92 years of age. Don, cherished husband of the late Jeanette (nee Kerr) Willoughby. Devoted father to David (Barbara) Willoughby, and Dan (Laurie) Willoughby. Loving brother of Joan Willoughby. Don will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. As per Don's wishes, cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 18, 2020