Donna passed away peacefully at The Great War Memorial Hospital, Perth surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was 67 years of age. Donna was the daughter of Lois Lackey and the late James Lackey of Westport. She had four sisters; Wanda (Jerry) Redmond, Joan (Harold) Dobbie, Debra (Jack) Moodie and Yula Marie, along with four brothers; Kevin (Heather) Lackey, Norman Lackey, Neal (Kim) Lackey and Carl (Betty) Lackey. Donna had many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by family, friends, neighbours and clients. We would like to thank the Kingston General Hospital and the Perth Great War Memorial Hospital for all the love and care given Donna while under their care. In remembrance of Donna, donations made to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scotland Funeral Home-27 Main Street Elgin - 613-359-5555 or at www.scotlandfuneralhome.com