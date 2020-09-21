1/
Donna Margaret LACKEY
1953-08-10 - 2020-09-19
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna passed away peacefully at The Great War Memorial Hospital, Perth surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was 67 years of age. Donna was the daughter of Lois Lackey and the late James Lackey of Westport. She had four sisters; Wanda (Jerry) Redmond, Joan (Harold) Dobbie, Debra (Jack) Moodie and Yula Marie, along with four brothers; Kevin (Heather) Lackey, Norman Lackey, Neal (Kim) Lackey and Carl (Betty) Lackey. Donna had many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by family, friends, neighbours and clients. We would like to thank the Kingston General Hospital and the Perth Great War Memorial Hospital for all the love and care given Donna while under their care. In remembrance of Donna, donations made to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scotland Funeral Home-27 Main Street Elgin - 613-359-5555 or at www.scotlandfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved