It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Donna Mary Edith Kerry Nield, in her 74th year, at the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital. Donna will be dearly missed by her family who are all so proud of her. She was the darling wife of John Kerry; devoted mother of Tamarra Winter (Geoffrey), Curtis Nield (Brooke), and Chad Nield (Diana); adoring grandmother of Jacob, Jonathan, Claire, Cameron, Scott, Nathan, Brennan, Callum, as well as Tyler, Emma, Madison, Ashley, Matthew, Joshua, and Nicholas; and caring sister of Norma Ryan. Predeceased by her first husband, Terence Nield, and by her parents, Donald and Maybelle (nee MacLeod) Golden. She will be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. After her retirement from the federal civil service, she was an active volunteer in the community, most notably with the Lions Club, Almonte United Church, and the IODE (and was a past president of the Captain Hooper Chapter). She loved travelling with John and enjoyed playing bridge (through which she made some great friends). A service will be held at a later date when we can gather and celebrate Donna's life together. The family would like to thank Dr. Jennifer Laskey and all the amazing nurses at the CPDMH (including Alison, Cindy, Pauline, Sydney, and Mark); we will never forget your kindness. Those wishing to make a donation in Donna's memory are asked to consider the CPDMH or Almonte United Church.



