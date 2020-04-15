Home

Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
Of Perth, passed away peacefully at the Perth Hospital on Monday, April 13, 2020. Donna, cherished wife of the late Ross Edlington. Devoted mother to Valerie Maginnis (Clayton) Langille, and the late Terry Maginnis. Loving grandmother to Karey Langille (Greg) Crain, Rebecca Langille, and Shane (Juanita) Maginnis. Great-grandmother to Malcolm Crain, Callie Crain, and Sarah Maginnis. Dear sister of Carol White, and Dorothy Swick. Donna will also be lovingly remembered by her many niece, nephews, extended family and friends. As per Donna's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family interment will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Perth and Smiths Falls Hospital would be gratefully appreciated. Condolences for the family may be left at www.lannin.ca.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 15, 2020
