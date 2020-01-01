|
Donna passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital in Ottawa on Friday afternoon, December 27, 2019. She was 60 years of age. Beloved daughter of the late Emile and Inez (nee Proulx) Clouthier. Dearly loved sister of Heather Thompson (Lyle) of Arnprior; Andy Clouthier of White Lake; Dennis Clouthier (Joanne) of Braeside and Theresa Carron (Ed) of Arnprior. Predeceased by 2 brothers, Roland Clouthier (Jean of Renfrew) and Jerry Clouthier. Former wife of the late Ken Taylor. Donna will be fondly remembered by her best friend ever, Diane Fournier as well as her nieces, nephews and many friends. Donna's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. An informal drop-in took place at the Canadian Legion, 49 Daniel Street North on Sunday afternoon, January 5th from 1 to 3 p.m. Interment Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory of Donna, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca