Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Taylor

Add a Memory
Donna passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital in Ottawa on Friday afternoon, December 27, 2019. She was 60 years of age. Beloved daughter of the late Emile and Inez (nee Proulx) Clouthier. Dearly loved sister of Heather Thompson (Lyle) of Arnprior; Andy Clouthier of White Lake; Dennis Clouthier (Joanne) of Braeside and Theresa Carron (Ed) of Arnprior. Predeceased by 2 brothers, Roland Clouthier (Jean of Renfrew) and Jerry Clouthier. Former wife of the late Ken Taylor. Donna will be fondly remembered by her best friend ever, Diane Fournier as well as her nieces, nephews and many friends. Donna's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. An informal drop-in took place at the Canadian Legion, 49 Daniel Street North on Sunday afternoon, January 5th from 1 to 3 p.m. Interment Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory of Donna, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -