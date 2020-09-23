Doreen MADDIN

Of Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side, at the age of 66. Doreen, cherished partner and "doll" of Steve Nunn. Loving daughter of the late Dominic and Dorothy Patafie. Devoted sister to Joanne (Kevin) Easey. Doreen will also be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. As per Doreen's wishes, cremation has taken place, and a private interment will be held. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca