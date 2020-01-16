|
|
Sheridan, Doreen Margaret (nee Gibson) Registered Nurse and graduate of Brockville General Hospital. Beloved wife of Robert J. Sheridan and mother to Robert H. (Sandra), John T., David W. (Diane) Sheridan. Grandmother of Katherine (Katie) and Shaelan, Natasha, Nikki and Luke, Dana, Nicholas and Adam, and Robert and Gordon Tennant and great-grandmother to Bryn. She will be missed by brother-in-law Herb Sheridan and numerous nieces and nephews. Born in Renfrew, raised and educated in Smiths Falls. She is predeceased by her daughter Susan Margaret Sheridan, brother Gordon Gibson and his wife Margaret Gibson, brother-in-law Harold Sheridan, sister-in-law Jean Sheridan, sister-in-law Sheila Sheridan and infant sister Barbara Ann. The family would like to thank the staff at the Brockville General Hospital 1st Floor for their exceptional care. Family will receive friends at the Barclay Funeral Home, 137 Pearl Street East Brockville on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12:00 - 12:45 p.m. A Celebration of Doreen's Life will be held in the Chapel at 1:00 p.m. In memory of Doreen, donations to The Christian Blind Mission, Brockville General Hospital Foundation Palliative Care or the would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Messages of condolence may be sent online at www.barclayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 16, 2020