It is with great sadness that we announce Doreen's peaceful passing at Hospice Renfrew surrounded by her family on Sunday March 22, 2020. Loving wife of Jim Lamourie. Dear mom of David (Tracey), and Brian (Wendy). Predeceased by her son Neil. Dear gram of Angie, Kristy, James (Adriene) and Kyle. Dear great-grandma of Emma, Walker, Hannah, Gracie, Alaya and Marley. Dear sister of Carol (Dean) and Clare (Jim ) and her stepsisters Kathleen and Connie. Predeceased by her brother Bud. Doreen will be fondly remembered by her many friends, and the Lamourie family. At Doreen's request, a graveside service will be held at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in the spring. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Hospice Renfrew. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 23, 2020