1927 - 2016 Within our hearts we always keep A special place for you, and try to do our best to live As you would want us to. As we loved you, so we miss you, In our memory you are near; loved, remembered, longed for always With the passing of each year. Forever in our hearts, Never Forgotten, Love, Sons Lorne (Colleen), Darryl (Jean) Grandchildren, Jason (Tina), Erin (Matthew), Kristin (Andrew), James (Anna), Sarah Great Grandchildren, Kiana, Hunter, Sierra, Caleb, Kole, Valarie, Dominic, Jack, Freya and Isabella
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 20, 2020