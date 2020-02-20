Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Enright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Enright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Enright In Memoriam
1927 - 2016 Within our hearts we always keep A special place for you, and try to do our best to live As you would want us to. As we loved you, so we miss you, In our memory you are near; loved, remembered, longed for always With the passing of each year. Forever in our hearts, Never Forgotten, Love, Sons Lorne (Colleen), Darryl (Jean) Grandchildren, Jason (Tina), Erin (Matthew), Kristin (Andrew), James (Anna), Sarah Great Grandchildren, Kiana, Hunter, Sierra, Caleb, Kole, Valarie, Dominic, Jack, Freya and Isabella
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -