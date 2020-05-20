Doris passed away at Bruyere Centre, Saint Vincent Hospital Ottawa on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the age of 66 years with loved ones by her side. She was predeceased by her parents William and Nora Code (nee Hudson). Doris was the cherished mother of Cole Machin and the late Russell Machin. She will be forever missed by her sister Judy (John) Putnam, Nancy Gemmill, and brothers Jack (Debra) Code and Bill Code. Also, by her nieces Angel (Jamie) Fielding, and favoured niece Elizabeth (Chad) Valcour. Sadly missed by her good friend Bill Poulin and by her life-long friend Cindy Oakley. All of Dori's many friends will raise a glass in her honour. A private family service will take place, followed by interment at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Perth. In memory of Doris contributions to the Bruyere Centre would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.