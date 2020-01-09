Home

More Obituaries for Doris HOLMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris (Brown) HOLMES

Doris (Brown) HOLMES Obituary
Doris Holmes passed away peacefully at the Hilltop Manor, Merrickville on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the age of 93. She was predeceased by her husband Lorne Holmes. Doris is the loving mother of Gary Holmes (Marilyn) and Sandy Holmes. She is the cherished Grandmother of Miles Holmes, Jennifer Holmes and Karen Murphy (Troy). Great-grandmother of Elizabeth Decker, Zachary Holmes, Harrison Holmes, Emily Lascelles, Rowan Murphy, Aidan Murphy and Liam Murphy. Doris is the beloved sister of Mina Rebrertz, Mildred Tysick, Shirley Herbert and the late Hazel Townsend, Frances Meadows, Una Bradford and Valera Denofreo. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Kemptville Chapel of Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, 805 Prescott Street, Kemptville, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hilltop Manor, 1005 St. Lawrence Street, Merrickville, K0G 1N0. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-258-2435
