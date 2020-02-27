|
Peacefully at the Bonnechere Manor in Renfrew, Friday February 7th, 2020, Doris Theriault passed away in her 98th year. Predeceased by her husband Ed and first-born Kenneth, as well as siblings Doreen Spence (Keenan), Bill, Edward (Terry), Orville (Jean). Survived by sons David (Sue), Steven (Carol) and brother Kenneth (Jean). Grandmother to Michael, Nicholas (Jennifer), Jeffrey (Jenn), Murray (Tasha), Chad and Great-Grandmother to many. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior where a Celebration of Life will take place SATURDAY MARCH 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Boyce Chapel. Reception to follow. Private inurnment Pinecrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or CHEO would be greatly appreciated. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 27, 2020