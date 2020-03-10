|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Doris joined her Heavenly Father in her 85th year on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital. Daughter of the late Herman and Lydia (nee Runtz) Kauffeldt. Cherished wife and best friend of the late Harold Remus (August 20, 2018). Dearly loved mother of Roger (Vickie), Leon (Jill), Bonnie Kehoe (Keith) and Duane (Jenn). Doris leaves behind her loving sister Eileen Raglan (late Wilbert). Predeceased by her brothers: Norman (late Ethel), Basil (late Louise) and Clarence (Hazel), as well as her sisters: Margaret Jessup (late Hubert), Irene Stevens (late John), Anna Greise (late Clarence), Freida Hartwig (late Maurice), Rachel Welk (late George) and Beatrice Remus (late Eddie). Also predeceased by her grandson, Joshua. Doris will be missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as her many nieces and nephews. Fondly remembered by her chosen sisters: Phyllis, Monique, Mildred and Ghislaine. Doris' final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m., and again on Wednesday morning from 9 to 10:15. A Funeral Service for Doris will be held in the First Baptist Church, 279 Alicia Street, Arnprior on Wednesday at 11 a.m. In memory of Doris, please consider a donation to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or the . Condolences/Memories/Donations wwwpilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 10, 2020