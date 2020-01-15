Home

The family of the late Dorothy Covell would like to express our sincere appreciation to relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words, thoughtful cards, floral tributes, charitable donations and wonderful food during this difficult time. Special thank you to Father Rod McNeil for his thoughtful, personal funeral service and to the staff at Blair and Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls for their guidance and support. We also extend our thanks to the amazing staff at Lombard Manor, Bayshore Home Care and Dr E. Shoemaker who made it possible for Dorothy to remain at the Manor during her last weeks and for the excellent care provided to her by all. Ed and Sharron Covell, Carolyn and Jim Lacey, Jerry and Bonnie Covell and Families
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 15, 2020
