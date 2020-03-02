|
|
With much sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Dorothy Toop, peacefully with her family surrounding her at the age of 82 she took her last breath. Dorothy was a former nurse (RNA) of the Carleton Place Memorial Hospital for more than 30 years. Beloved and cherished wife of the late Harold Toop, loving companion of the late Geroge Wishart. Survived by her devoted daughters Bonnie (Gerry) Lowe, Brenda Denike, Wendy Toop (Luc) Charbonneau, Sharon Toop-Millar and her much loved late son Harvey (Karen) Toop; loved Nanny of Germaine Lowe, Benton (Ingride) Lowe, Kyle Denike (Beth McBride), Wyatt Millar and Ryan Toop. She is predeceased by her loving son-in-law the late Scott Millar. She will also be greatly missed by her dear and cherished friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory can be made to the Carleton Place Hospital Foundation or Lanark Animal Welfare Society (L.A.W.S.). Please join the family for a Celebration of Dorothy's Life on Saturday, March 8th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Almonte Community Centre, 182 Bridge St. Almonte, ON. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. The family would like to say a big thank you to Dr. Drake for being so wonderful to mom and working extra hard to maintain her health. The family would also like to thank the amazing staff at the Terrace, the Rosemond Wing, and the Carleton Place Hospital, a huge thank you for your kindness and love towards mom. A special thank you to those who really took the time to listen and spend time with mom, our family cant thank you enough. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 2, 2020