1/1
Dorothy Grace Eloise (Caldwell) BOWES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 19, 1922 ~ November 3, 2020 Grace passed away peacefully in Fairview Manor in Almonte on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 98 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Ken Bowes for 63 years. She will be sadly missed by her four daughters, Shirley Botham (Joe), Joyce Farrell (Max), Nora Shorkey (Rick) and Marilyn Bowes-Henry (Rod). Cherished grandmother of Monty Farrell (Sue), Jeffrey Shorkey, Sarah Shorkey (Jeremy Milks), Stacy Maronese (Gary), Joey Shorkey (Twyla), Whitney Bowes-Henry (Patryk Zbroja), Samantha Shorkey and Nicholas Bowes-Henry (Nicole Kerr). Great grandmother of Jake, Sadie, Garrett, Isabella, Sam, Brynn, Gavin, Grace and Harrison. Grace was the youngest of six siblings all who have predeceased her; Margaret Gale (Albert), Evelyn Tate (Charles), Karene Maxwell (Donald), Earl Caldwell (Marjorie) and Garth Caldwell. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services and interment in Greenwood Cemetery, Middleville will be held privately for the family. In remembrance of Grace, contributions to Greenwood Cemetery, c/o 2114 11th Concession D, Clayton, Ontario K0A 1A0 would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blair & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved