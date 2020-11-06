September 19, 1922 ~ November 3, 2020 Grace passed away peacefully in Fairview Manor in Almonte on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 98 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Ken Bowes for 63 years. She will be sadly missed by her four daughters, Shirley Botham (Joe), Joyce Farrell (Max), Nora Shorkey (Rick) and Marilyn Bowes-Henry (Rod). Cherished grandmother of Monty Farrell (Sue), Jeffrey Shorkey, Sarah Shorkey (Jeremy Milks), Stacy Maronese (Gary), Joey Shorkey (Twyla), Whitney Bowes-Henry (Patryk Zbroja), Samantha Shorkey and Nicholas Bowes-Henry (Nicole Kerr). Great grandmother of Jake, Sadie, Garrett, Isabella, Sam, Brynn, Gavin, Grace and Harrison. Grace was the youngest of six siblings all who have predeceased her; Margaret Gale (Albert), Evelyn Tate (Charles), Karene Maxwell (Donald), Earl Caldwell (Marjorie) and Garth Caldwell. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services and interment in Greenwood Cemetery, Middleville will be held privately for the family. In remembrance of Grace, contributions to Greenwood Cemetery, c/o 2114 11th Concession D, Clayton, Ontario K0A 1A0 would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.