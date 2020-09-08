1/3
Dorothy Helen (Cox) CAMPBELL
Passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of late Lorne L. Campbell. Loving mother of Janice Campbell, Dalton (Alida) Campbell, and Grant (Teresa) Campbell. Predeceased by two infant children Norman and Joan. Loved grandma of Angelina, Caitlin, Pierce and Campbell. Her siblings the late Graham Cox, Lyle (Marian) Cox and Mildred (Gene Simpson). Fondly remembered aunt to Donald, Lara, and Gregory. Visitation was held at Zohr Family Funeral Home, 85 Munroe Ave. E. in Renfrew, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 with a private chapel service which was live streamed on the ZOHR FAMILY FUNERAL HOME FACEBOOK PAGE, at 1:00 p.m. followed by interment Haley Cemetery. Those desiring may make donations to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute or the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation in memory of Dorothy online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McPhail & Perkins Funeral Home
85 Munro Avenue
Renfrew, ON K7V 3K2
(613) 432-2866
