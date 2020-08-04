1/1
Dorothy Marie (Jones) Fitzpatrick
Passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020 at The Terrace in Carleton Place, Ontario Dorothy was born in Toronto, Ontario on November 13, 1933 as the second child to Lorraine and William Jones. She was predeceased by her older brother Ted whom she was very close to. Dorothy married Mike Fitzpatrick in 1953 and they adopted and raised three children, David, Carla and Thomas. She loved to dance in her youth and travel later in life. She was a tireless volunteer for many years with The Red Cross helping seniors. Dorothy always put her family ahead of own needs and took great pride in watching her family expand. Dorothy is remembered lovingly by Dave (Sian), Carla (Bruce) and Tom (Greg); grandchildren Kelsea (Jim), Megan, Luke (Miceala), Jonathan, Laura (Jared); great-grandchildren Oliver, Emma, and Chase. Her family would like to thank the staff at The Terrace, Dr. Walker, Father Cosmas Ajawara and Bayshore Home Health for their professionalism and care. As per her wishes, Dorothy will be cremated and buried at St. Mary's cemetery next to her beloved husband. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, ON. www.barkerfh.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
