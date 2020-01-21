|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving wife of James Anthony Fitzgerald and John "Bus" Edward Harrison. Cherished mother of Leonard Fitzgerald (late Barbara), late Kathryn Smith (late Gary), late Pat Fitzgerald (Denise), Donna Dales (Tim), Dennis Fitzgerald (Rhonda), Robert Fitzgerald (Nancy) and step-children George Fisher (Claire) and Barbara Roddick (Dale). She was a proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren with one more on the way in July and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Dorothy is survived by her siblings Jean Craik (late Jack), Kathryn Miller (Dick), Mary Cameron (late Jim), Patsy Bracken (late George), Ruthie Derrig (late PJ), Lorna White (John), Tom Hogan (Joanne) and Morris Hogan. Predeceased by her parents Nick and Mae Hogan, her brother Joe Hogan (Julia) and her sister Elaine Brown (late Ken). Dorothy will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and extended family. Friends and Family may pay their respects at Blair & Son Funeral Home (112 Beckwith St. N, Smiths Falls) on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for mom on Friday, January 24, at 12 p.m. at St Francis de Sales Church. If desired, in lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. Francis de Sales/Blessed Sacrament Building Fund.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 21, 2020