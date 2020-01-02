|
Passed away peacefully at the Lombard Manor surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at the age of 97. Predeceased by her loving husband Gerald Covell. Loving mother of the late Claudette (late Leo) Haughian, Edward (Sharron) Covell, Carolyn (Jim) Lacey and Gerald (Bonnie) Covell. Cherished grandmother of Deanne (Andrew) Strong, Leon (Kathryn) Haughian, Jason (Becky) Haughian, Jeff Covell (Danielle Henderson), Tannia (Brad) Cooke, Carla (Peter) Clarke, KC Gilbertson, Jackie (Todd) Warrington and Angela (Chris) Rogers. Proud great-grandmother of Nicholas, Sarah, Alexander, Patrick, Adam, Owen, Julia, Curtis, Turner, Cameron, Lauren, Avery, Reese, Sam, Alice and Anthony. Sadly missed by her sister Myrtle Lamb. Predeceased by her parents Harry and Edith (nee Barlow) Mundy, sisters Elsie Thurston, Charlotte Harper and Edith Cole and brothers Victor, Edward, Harry, Albert, Ernie, David and George. Dorothy will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews and many friends. Family and friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 112 Beckwith St. N, Smiths Falls on Friday, December 27th, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 690 Hwy 15, Lombardy at 11 a.m. Interment will follow immediately after mass at the Blessed Sacrament Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the St. Francis de Sales/Blessed Sacrament Church Building Fund, Heart & Stroke or the .