On July 26th, 2020, our life was saddened and forever changed with the passing of our brother, Doug Munroe at home with his beloved wife of 57 years by his side. He was predeceased by his mother Blanche, (Somerville). and his brother Laurie Munroe. He was the loving husband of Barbara, and father of David (Tina), and Karen (Stacey) Madore. Loving brother of Garry (Vivian), and sister Keitha (Keith) Johnston. Loving grandfather of Amy (Randy), Ashley (Rob) and Nathan Munroe, Chantel (Chad) and Ryan Madore. Great Grandfather of 6. Doug worked at Oakes Truck Sales, driving the heavy wrecker, and doing mechanical work for many years.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 4, 2020.
