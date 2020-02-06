Home

We remember things you used to say and all the things you would do. So at some point every single day our thoughts always turn to you. To lose you was a bitter wrench the pain cut us through to our core. We cried until our tears ran out and then we cried some more. We know you wouldn't wish for us that we would be forever sad. So we remind ourselves instead of the happy times with you we had. We know we can't be with you now and similarly, with us you cannot be. But safe inside our hearts you'll stay and that is where you will always be. On your 5th anniversary, we are thinking of you with so much love and gratitude. We will be forever proud to be your family. Glenn, Maureen, Krystin, Lynn and Dan
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 6, 2020
