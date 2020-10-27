Doug SULLIVAN

SULLIVAN, Doug (October 23, 1967 - October 21, 2020) Suddenly at home in Ottawa on Wednesday; Joseph Scott Douglas Sullivan passed away just 2 days prior to his 53rd birthday. Dear son of the late Elwood and Elizabeth Sullivan. Loved brother of John (Margaret), Garfield (Sally), Laverne, Donald and Heather. Predeceased by siblings: Diane Blaskie (Martin), Elwood Jr., Kim (Darwin Kozack) and infant Robert. Will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Doug's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. In Doug's memory, please consider a donation to the Arnprior and District Humane Society. Condolences/Memories/Donations pilonfamily.ca