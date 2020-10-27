Doug SULLIVAN

1/1
SULLIVAN, Doug (October 23, 1967 - October 21, 2020) Suddenly at home in Ottawa on Wednesday; Joseph Scott Douglas Sullivan passed away just 2 days prior to his 53rd birthday. Dear son of the late Elwood and Elizabeth Sullivan. Loved brother of John (Margaret), Garfield (Sally), Laverne, Donald and Heather. Predeceased by siblings: Diane Blaskie (Martin), Elwood Jr., Kim (Darwin Kozack) and infant Robert. Will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Doug's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. In Doug's memory, please consider a donation to the Arnprior and District Humane Society. Condolences/Memories/Donations pilonfamily.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
