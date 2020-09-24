The family of the late Doug Wiseman wish to convey their thanks to all those who conveyed their sincere feelings for our loss through cards, letters, flowers, donations, food and phone calls. Also thank you to the Council Members of the County. Thanks to Blair and Sons for their kind and caring ways with us at this time. Also Reverend Arlis of St. Paul's United Church and Brad Mills for the music. Thanks to Dr. Drummond, Dr. Delgrand, Dr. Anderson and Mr. Morrell. Also thank you to the Nurses of the Perth and Smiths Falls Hospital, as well as the Homecare from Bayshore for caring for Doug during his illness of the past seven years. Thanks to Ken Smith and Michael Quigley for sharing their feelings of a lifelong friendship with Doug. Thanks to the Piper and also the respect shown by the O.P.P. at the funeral. A VERY APPROPRIATE CLOSER FOR A KIND AND GENTLE MAN. From the Wiseman Family.



