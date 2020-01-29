|
Doug passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Smiths Falls Hospital at the age of 80. Beloved husband and best friend of Karen (nee Wanless). Doug is predeceased by his parents Walter and Meriam Kerr and his father-in-law George Wanless. Loving and devoted father of Kelly Kerr, Peter Kerr (Susan), Rick Kerr (Lisa) and Donna Kerr. Cherished grandfather of Steven, Katlyn, Michael, Kristen, Erin, Bria, Trent, Jacob and Emily and great-grandfather of Theodora. He will be fondly remembered by his brother Bob Kerr (Ruth), his mother-in-law Bernice Wanless, his sisters-in-law Laura Kerr and Jill Wanless (Heather), and brothers-in-law Greg Wanless (Kathryn) and Barry Wanless (Lynn). He is also predeceased by his brother Boyd Kerr and his sister Susan Ternowetsky and brother-in-law Denis Ternowetsky. Doug will be fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life taking place at the Smiths Falls Civitan Hall on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. A private interment will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the or to the Kidney Foundation.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 29, 2020