Douglas Harold Durant
1938-03-12 - 2020-05-01
Peacefully at the Dundas Manor with family by his side. Doug Durant age 82 of South Mountain. Long-time friend of MaryAnn Smith. Missed by his faithful companion Dundee. Predeceased by his parents Harold and Jennie Durant. Dear brother of Donald (Anne) Durant and the late Pauline Seguin. Loving Dad of Debbie Durant, Brenda Winter and Scott (Sheila) Durant. Cherished Grandpa of Josh Westover (Wendy), Sarah Skinner (John), Travis Winter (Allie), Shelly Cowan (James), Derek Durant (Leighanne), Kaitlyn Baird (Steve), Samantha Cronin (Cory), Mackenzie Durant, Owen Durant and 13 great-grandchildren. Doug founded the Sandy Mountain Campsite in 1971, and Nationview Golf Course in 1996. Special thanks to Dr. Reaume (Oncologist) Ottawa General Hospital, the Cancer Team -Winchester District Memorial Hospital, Nurses and Staff at Kemptville District Hospital and Dundas Manor, Winchester. A Private Family Celebration of Life will be held at the Farm. By family request donations in Memory of Doug may be made to the Dundas Manor Activity Fund. Arrangements entrusted to the Byers Funeral Home, South Mountain (613-989-3836).Online condolences may be made at www.byersfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
