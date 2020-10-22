It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a wonderful man, Douglas Harold Henderson passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the age of 77. Doug was a dedicated employee of the Canadian Pacific Railway in Ottawa and later in Smiths Falls. He is survived by his devoted wife and best friend of 50 years, Eileen (nee Batten) and his dearly loved daughter, Kathleen (Kate) of Ottawa. Doug will be fondly remembered by his loving sister Virginia (Ronald) Fitzgerald of Ottawa as well as his many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and the many friends he held dear in his lifetime. A private family service was held at Capital Funeral Home and Cemetery in Ottawa on September 17, 2020.



