1/1
Douglas Harold HENDERSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a wonderful man, Douglas Harold Henderson passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the age of 77. Doug was a dedicated employee of the Canadian Pacific Railway in Ottawa and later in Smiths Falls. He is survived by his devoted wife and best friend of 50 years, Eileen (nee Batten) and his dearly loved daughter, Kathleen (Kate) of Ottawa. Doug will be fondly remembered by his loving sister Virginia (Ronald) Fitzgerald of Ottawa as well as his many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and the many friends he held dear in his lifetime. A private family service was held at Capital Funeral Home and Cemetery in Ottawa on September 17, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved