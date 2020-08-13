Doug passed away peacefully in the Perth Hospital on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 in his 91st year. Doug was the beloved husband of Bernice (nee Drummond) for over 69 years. He will be missed dearly by his children Clifford (Marlene) Wiseman, Karen (Tom) Dunn, and Robert Wiseman (Julie Dixon). Doug will be greatly remembered by his grandchildren Michelle (Kevin) Mustard, Nicole (Mike) Henley, and Austin Lurtz-Wiseman and great-grandchildren Chase and Madison Henley. He was the dear brother of Dave (Karen) Wiseman, Walter Wiseman and Colleen (late Bill) Whitehead; brother-in-law of Marilyn Wiseman, Bob Drummond and Shirley Drummond. Doug was predeceased by his brother Don Wiseman and Bernice's siblings Barb (Thorald) McGrath, Vivian (Lloyd) Willows, Eleanor Drummond, Earl (Hilda) Drummond, Wilmer (Evelyn) Drummond and Jack Drummond. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Doug had a very active and fulfilling life. He farmed at Chaloa Acres, Perth in the 60's and 70's showing many prized Charolais cattle. He was M.P.P for Lanark and Renfrew Counties from 1971 - 1990. During his career he held the titles in the provincial government of Assistant Minister of Health, Minister without Portfolio and Minister of Government Services. After his retirement from politics in 1990, he owned and operated Wiseman's Shoes in Prescott. He founded Wiseman's Shoes in Perth which was later operated by his children. Doug was a very active member of St. Paul's United Church in Perth. He enjoyed and excelled at his political career although his favourite times were at home, on the farm, or with family at his cottage on Bass Lake. In his later years he enjoyed the family coming to visit at their home, and was always genuinely interested in the family activities. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St., W., Perth on Sunday, August 9th, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions the funeral service will be held privately for the family with interment to follow in the Rideau Ferry cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in honour of Doug may be made to St. Paul's United Church 25 Gore St W, Perth, ON K7H 2L9 https://www.stpaulsperth.ca/donate.html
or the Canadian Diabetes Association 1300-522 University Ave. Toronto, ON M5G 2R5, https://www.diabetes.ca/
.