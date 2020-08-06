1/1
Douglas Keith MUNROE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Douglas Keith Munroe on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He passed away at home with his beloved wife Barbara of 59 years by his side, Douglas worked at Oakes Truck Sales for 36 years, driving the heavy wrecker and doing mechanical work. Dear Husband of Barbara Munroe, loving father of David (Tina) and Karen (Stacey) Mador. Loving grandfather of Amy (Randy), Ashley (Rob), Chantal (Chad), Ryan, Nathan, Alex and Jackson. Great-grandfather of seven. He will be missed but never forgotten. Donations in memory of Douglas maybe made to CHEO, and Douglas if you're listening save us all a spot.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved