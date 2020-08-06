We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Douglas Keith Munroe on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He passed away at home with his beloved wife Barbara of 59 years by his side, Douglas worked at Oakes Truck Sales for 36 years, driving the heavy wrecker and doing mechanical work. Dear Husband of Barbara Munroe, loving father of David (Tina) and Karen (Stacey) Mador. Loving grandfather of Amy (Randy), Ashley (Rob), Chantal (Chad), Ryan, Nathan, Alex and Jackson. Great-grandfather of seven. He will be missed but never forgotten. Donations in memory of Douglas maybe made to CHEO, and Douglas if you're listening save us all a spot.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store