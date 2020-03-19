|
Peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, March 10, 2020 at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital, Douglas passed away at the age of 83. Dear husband and best friend of Margaret Schuler (nee Neilson). Dearly loved stepfather of Andrew Schuler (Michelle), as well as step-grandfather of Madison and Jamie. Son of the late Ronald and Millcent (nee Greenway) Lake. Predeceased by a sister: Veronica Lake. Douglas will be missed by his sister-in-law Dorothy Cooper, his nephews: Jimmy and Joseph, and his niece Jeannie, as well as many other nieces and nephews. After graduating from McGill University in 1958 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Douglas developed a passion for model trains. As a long-time member of both the Ottawa Valley Associated Railroaders and Mississippi Valley Associated Railroaders, Douglas will be fondly remembered by all of his fellow members. Douglas' final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Out of respect for the current social distancing measures, Douglas' service will be postponed until further notice. An updated notice will appear on our website once confirmed. Your consideration for the family is greatly appreciated at this time. In memory of Douglas, please consider a donation to The Arnprior and District Neighbourlink Fountain or the Arnprior Humane Society. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 19, 2020