Douglas R. Ellis
1956-09-02 - 2020-10-20
Ellis, Douglas Roy Peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the age of 64. Predeceased by his parents Sidney and Gertie Ellis. Cherished brother of Judy (Steve Fountain), Barbara (John Fader), and Ronald (Norma) Ellis. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. As per Douglas' wishes cremation has taken place. Interment at Wolford Cemetery to follow at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Diabetes Canada would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 5, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
