|
|
Passed away peacefully at home, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the age of 87. Predeceased by his beloved wife Geraldine McNevin. Lovingly remembered by his daughter Beth (Jim Lepack) and his daughter in law Bonnie McNevin (late Elwin "Woody"). Cherished grandfather of Morgan McNevin and his children Truex and Beckett; Miranda (Andrew Niefer) and their daughter Anna; Matthew McNevin (Ashley) and their children Cassidy and Ryder; Jason Lepack (Tiffany) and their children John and Lucy; Leigh-Ann (Thomas O'Connor) and their children Elizabeth, Naomi and Jacob. Survived by his sister in law Eileen Proudfoot (late Frank). Duncan was predeceased by his brother Ronald McNevin (Dorothy), Jean Bertrand and Mae Pappin (Gerald). Duncan's final care has been entrusted to Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew, 22 Raglan Street South, where visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6 - 9PM. A Memorial Service will take place on Thursday March 5, 2020 at the Renfrew Presbyterian Church at 11AM. Rev. David McFarlane officiating. Luncheon to follow in Kirk Hall. Interment of ashes will take place in the spring at Rosebank Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Renfrew and Area Seniors Home Support. Tributes, condolences and donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 5, 2020