November 14, 1932 - February 26, 2020 The family of Duncan McNevin wish to express sincere appreciation to friends and family for the many act of kindness and expressions of support and condolence which we received following the passing of our Dad and Grandfather. For cards, visits, phone calls, flowers, food and other offers of assistance we are truly grateful. Your donations to Renfrew and Area Seniors Home Support are much appreciated. Thank you to Marcy, Jack and Brian who brightened Dad's days with visits and phone calls and turned medical appointments into enjoyable outings. Thank you to the staff and volunteers of the Rotary Club of Renfrew Meals on Wheels Program. Dad enjoyed hot, delicious meals delivered by friendly volunteers who took the time to speak a word of encouragement. Keep up the great work. We wish to express gratitude to Rev. Dave McFarlane for kind, compassionate pastoral care and spiritual guidance. We are blessed to have you in our midst. To the Staff of Zohr Family Funeral home we extend deepest appreciation for your kind professional care and service, both at the time of the funeral and afterward. Though it's difficult to say goodbye, we give thanks for a life well lived. Bonnie and Family, Jim and Beth and Family.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 27, 2020