Duncan William Dakers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Duncan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family is sad to announce the passing of Duncan Dakers after a determined and hard-fought battle. Survived by his wife, Rose Marie of 62 years, and his children Michael (Sandra), Mark and Cindy (Larry) Regimbald. Granddaughters Katie, Andrea, Megan and Tracy, great-grandsons and the joys of his life, Borden and Tucker. Survived by his sisters Sheila Whalen, Moira MacPherson (Lorne-predeceased) and brother John Dakers (Jill). Predeceased by sister Patricia Potvin (Maurice-predeceased) and Brother Martin Dakers (Sheila). Born and raised in Beckwith Township, Duncan spent his life working as a carpenter. He was a Beckwith volunteer firefighter for many years and enjoyed hunting, four-wheeling and his hounds. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Stephen Walker, who always had another "idea" to try to keep Dad with us longer. Bev MacNeil, thank you for always answering our emails, you made everything a little bit easier. To the nurses, lab technicians and physiotherapists at the Carleton Place Hospital, hats off to you, you all went above and beyond with your care. And to Jen Hart, your many visits with dad were truly appreciated. At Duncan's request, there will be no visitation or service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, a donation to the Carleton Place Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved