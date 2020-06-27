The family is sad to announce the passing of Duncan Dakers after a determined and hard-fought battle. Survived by his wife, Rose Marie of 62 years, and his children Michael (Sandra), Mark and Cindy (Larry) Regimbald. Granddaughters Katie, Andrea, Megan and Tracy, great-grandsons and the joys of his life, Borden and Tucker. Survived by his sisters Sheila Whalen, Moira MacPherson (Lorne-predeceased) and brother John Dakers (Jill). Predeceased by sister Patricia Potvin (Maurice-predeceased) and Brother Martin Dakers (Sheila). Born and raised in Beckwith Township, Duncan spent his life working as a carpenter. He was a Beckwith volunteer firefighter for many years and enjoyed hunting, four-wheeling and his hounds. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Stephen Walker, who always had another "idea" to try to keep Dad with us longer. Bev MacNeil, thank you for always answering our emails, you made everything a little bit easier. To the nurses, lab technicians and physiotherapists at the Carleton Place Hospital, hats off to you, you all went above and beyond with your care. And to Jen Hart, your many visits with dad were truly appreciated. At Duncan's request, there will be no visitation or service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, a donation to the Carleton Place Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place.



