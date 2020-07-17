1/1
Dwain Kenneth Beaupre
Peacefully at the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Elsie Beaupre (nee Lockett). Cherished father of Gordie (Lona) Beaupre, Darrell Beaupre, Cindy (John) Gorman, Kevin (late Patricia) Hewitt, and Cathy (Bob) French. Dearly missed by 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Loving brother of the late Percy (late Cherie), late Glen (late Arlie), Dorothy (late Gerald), late Basil (Marion), Ruby (late Garnet), Ernie (Deloris), Helen (late Arthur), late Donald, and Denzil (Debbie). Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. As per Dwain's wishes cremation has taken place. A private family interment will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
