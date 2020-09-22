Earl DARBY

Earl passed away peacefully with his family at his side in the Fairmount Home, Glenburnie on Friday, September 18, 2020, 2 days following his 91st birthday. He was predeceased by his cherished daughter Deborah (Darby) Adrain and brother Gordon Darby. Earl was greatly loved and will be sadly missed by his wife of 67 years, Jean (Coleman) Darby. He was the proud grandfather of Erin Adrain-Wenzel Sullivan and Sarah Adrain and great-grandfather of Hunter and Hayden Wenzel. Earl will be fondly remembered by his sister Mildred (late Keith) Mott, sister-in-law Helen Darby many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St W., Perth Thursday, September 24th, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. The service will be held privately for the family. Those wishing to honour his life with a memorial donation are asked to consider either the Alzheimers Society of Lanark, Leeds and Grenville, 115 Christie Lake Road, Perth K7H 3C6 or the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation, 33 Drummond St. West, Perth K7H 2K1. Earl's family wished to sincerely thank the staff of Fairmount Home for their dedicated care and support.