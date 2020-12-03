With broken hearts and sadness we announce the passing of Earl (Donald) Bochert on November 29, 2020. Earl passed at home with wife and friends by his side. Survived by loving wife Lianne Johnston Loving Father of Tina (Shane) Humphries, and very proud Grandfather of Siara, and Joceyln, of Connecticut, USA. Survived by parents Elmer and Nelda Bochert of Eganville, along with two sisters, Diane (Joe Moore) of Eganville, and Lois (Gary Hotte) of Whitehorse. Earl loved the forests and its commerce. His career was his hobby, enjoyed to the fullest. There was never a direct way where there was a back route through a stand of timber, then that was the path he would take. His worship included blue sky and the scent of October, a doe and her family at the field's edge and the marvel of early settlement and stone fences. Earl's lifelong love of Country music nourished his spirit and the trips to Nashville gave him those great memories he carried with him. His Gibson guitar was a focal point in his home; he would drop whatever he was doing to play a tune. Earl felt blessed with fellowship where he always was open to listening to people and helping others when needed. He could be counted on to take the time to go out of his way to pay gratitude forward for the gifts he received. Earl will always be remembered for his quiet demeanor and those off the cuff one liners that made it hard not to enjoy his company, and always added to the fun times at the Con 17 Hunt Camp. Grateful for the days that Earl had on earth and may he rest now without pain and in peace. Special thanks goes out to nurse Morgan who made Earl's last days on earth as comforting as possible for him, he always looked forward to her visits and admired her calming way she would put his mind at ease, and make a very difficult situation a bit less stressful. It was Earl's wish that there be no wake or funeral, rather a memorial will take place in Spring, 2021. Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville. In Earl's memory, please consider a donation to the Oncology Unit at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital. Tributes, condolences and donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com