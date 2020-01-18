Home

"With Christ Which is Far Better" Earl is now rejoicing in the presence of his Lord and Saviour, on the afternoon of January 15, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Isobel Covell (nee Wood). Cherished father of Kenyon (Karen) Covell, Ruth (Andrew) Mitton, Christine (David) Williams, George (Charlotte) Covell, Margaret (James) Lau and Mary Beth (James) Gardiner. Predeceased by his parents Henry and Florence Covell and his brothers Lorne, Arnel, Stanley and Osborne Covell. Sadly missed by his sister Bernice (the late Charles) McPhadden. Earl was blessed with 23 grandchildren and loved great-grandchildren. Family and friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 112 Beckwith St. N. Smiths Falls on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A service will take place in the Blair & Son Chapel on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment, Rideau Ferry Cemetery in the spring. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Gospel work. "Redeemed with the Precious Blood of Christ".
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 18, 2020
