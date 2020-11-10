1/1
Earl FLINN
William Earl Flinn passed away at the Kemptville District Hospital on Friday November 6, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Flinn (nee Crawford). Loving father of David (Gail) and Dwayne. Cherished Grandpa of Melissa and Robert. Uncle of Garry. Much loved brother of Doris Flinn and the late Gordon Flinn. Special friend to Ray Smollett. A special thank you to the staff of both Bayshore Home Service and Champlain LHIN for their care and compassion and Dr. Luong for her dedication and support. Due to Covid 19 a private Graveside Service will be held. Donations to the Kemptville District Hospital or The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-258-2435

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 10, 2020.
