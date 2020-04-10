|
Earl passed away in the Perth hospital on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 66 years. He was the loved husband of Audrey (Gemmill) McLaren, father of Christine McLaren (Melissa Potvin), stepfather of Gerald (Tracy Rice) Gemmill, Kenneth (Wanda Tye) Gemmill, Linda (Dennis McGinn) Gemmill, Barbara Gemmill (Charles Cooke) and grandfather of 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Earl will be sadly missed by sisters Iva McGinnis (late Francis) and Iona (John) Skaug, Murray (Diane) Gilpin, Edith Lentz and Joyce (late Alvin) Gilpin, all his family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Edith and Thomas Wellington McLaren. A gathering to honour Earl's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 10, 2020