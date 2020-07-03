Lloyd passed away peacefully in the Hanna Hospital in Hanna, Alberta at the age of 74 after being diagnosed with cancer. Lloyd was the youngest of eight children born to Robert and Bessie McDermid of Renfrew Ontario. Lloyd got his flying license in 1968 at Carp Airport. He liked reading, diving, and riding his motorcycle. Lloyd graduated from George Brown College October 1973 with the highest marks in Tool and Die Maker. On November 23, 1968 Lloyd married his high school sweetheart Beverley (Reid) McDermid. He will be sadly missed by his wife Beverley and three children: Janice McDermid, Catherine Bergeron, and Earl Scott McDermid. He had six grandchildren: Amber and Jade Wilson, Victoria, Alex, and Jacob Staden, and Hanna Bergeron. Also, his three great-grandchildren: Kyla, Faith, and Ryan Haze. He will be missed by his last living sibling Russel and Marion McDermid. Elda and Pat Ryan, Garry and Myrna McDermid. At Lloyd's request there will be no visitation or funeral. A private cremation has taken place. In memory of Lloyd, donations can be sent to the Kingdom Hall in Hanna, AB, or the Canadian Cancer Foundation. All donations are greatly appreciated by the family. Lloyd's most defining quality was serving his God, Jehovah. Thank you to all friends, his niece Erika Grice and the family. Thank you again.



