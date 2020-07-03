1/1
Earl Lloyd McDERMID
1946-03-21 - 2020-05-24
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd passed away peacefully in the Hanna Hospital in Hanna, Alberta at the age of 74 after being diagnosed with cancer. Lloyd was the youngest of eight children born to Robert and Bessie McDermid of Renfrew Ontario. Lloyd got his flying license in 1968 at Carp Airport. He liked reading, diving, and riding his motorcycle. Lloyd graduated from George Brown College October 1973 with the highest marks in Tool and Die Maker. On November 23, 1968 Lloyd married his high school sweetheart Beverley (Reid) McDermid. He will be sadly missed by his wife Beverley and three children: Janice McDermid, Catherine Bergeron, and Earl Scott McDermid. He had six grandchildren: Amber and Jade Wilson, Victoria, Alex, and Jacob Staden, and Hanna Bergeron. Also, his three great-grandchildren: Kyla, Faith, and Ryan Haze. He will be missed by his last living sibling Russel and Marion McDermid. Elda and Pat Ryan, Garry and Myrna McDermid. At Lloyd's request there will be no visitation or funeral. A private cremation has taken place. In memory of Lloyd, donations can be sent to the Kingdom Hall in Hanna, AB, or the Canadian Cancer Foundation. All donations are greatly appreciated by the family. Lloyd's most defining quality was serving his God, Jehovah. Thank you to all friends, his niece Erika Grice and the family. Thank you again.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved