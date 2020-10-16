1/1
Earl (James Nelson) ROFFEY
Earl passed away in the Renfrew Victoria Hospital, with his family by his side, on the evening of October 8, 2020. He went to God in his 68th year. Earl was born on June 10th, 1952 in Renfrew where he lived for most of his life. Earl loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles and canoeing. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends . His pride and joy are his grandchildren. Earl will be remembered for having a great sense of humour and a kind gentle heart. Earl will be deeply missed by his loving wife Laurie Roffey, his children, Sonia Srigley (Stephen), Justin Srigley (Kathy), as well as his grandchildren Skyler and Chase Peck, Zowie and Ella Srigley. Earl is survived by his sister Jean Calberry (John Taggart), and his nephew John Calberry. Earl is predeceased by his parents Gladys Nicol, and Nelson Roffey, his sister Ellen Taggart and niece Joyce Inglis and one of his best friends Gary Utronki. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews, as well as best friends, particularly, Frank Utronki, along with those that had the privilege of knowing Earl. Earl's final care has been entrusted to Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time. In memory of Earl, please consider a donation to the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation. Donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com Our hearts are heavy, as well as empty, and yet at peace, knowing that you are in God's arms. Till we meet again.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 16, 2020.
