Edith passed away at the Perth Community Care Centre, in Perth, Ontario on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Edith Olmstead, of Perth, at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late George Olmstead, who predeceased her in 1976. Loving mother of Tom and Nancy (Jim) Kehoe. Cherished grandmother to Lisa (Brad), Kenny (Sarah) and Tessa (Michael), and sweet great-grandmother to Ethan, Sawyer, Addison, Riley, Reanne, and Brant. Aunt Edith will be sadly missed by numerous nieces and nephews. A talented seamstress, quilter, and knitter Edith created many beautiful and fashionable dresses, all of her creations were lovingly given as gifts. Edith assisted her husband, George who was the Postmaster, in the daily operation of the village Post Office, located in Mississippi Station. With respect to the current health situation in Ontario, there will be no public visitation or funeral. Edith's family will arrange a private family service for the immediate family only. Interment, Crawford Cemetery, McDonalds Corners. Edith's arrangements are in the care of the O'Dacre Family Funeral Home, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 23, 2020