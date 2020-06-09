Passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer at the Smiths Falls Hospital on June 7, 2020 at the age of 39. Deeply missed by his three daughters, who he loved and cherished deeply, Teagan, Maddie and Mya. Forever remembered by his parents Roger and Patricia (nee Hellyer) Pepper and his sisters Christina (Pat Fisher) and Tammy (Jamie Dowdall). Will be sadly missed by his companion and best friend Camara Maisonneuve. He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. He loved the time he spent fishing with his three daughters and loved hunting. Due to the recent events of Covid 19, cremation will take place and a Celebration of Edwards life to take place at a later date. In Memory of Edward, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. In tears we saw you sinking, And watched you pass away. Our hearts were almost broken, We wanted you to stay. But when we saw you sleeping, So peaceful free from pain. How could we wish you back with us, To suffer that again. It broke our hearts to lose you, But you did not go alone. For part of us went with you, The day God took you home.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 9, 2020.