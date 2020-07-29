Passed away peacefully at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband and best friend of Alice (nee Brennan) for more than 67 years. Loving and devoted father of Allen (Karen) McIlvenna, Ron (Shannon) McIlvenna, Valerie (Steve) Kerr, Peter (Lucie) McIlvenna, Suzanne (Mike) Jackman, Tim McIlvenna and Melody (Steve) Rochefort. Eddie will be sadly missed by his siblings Don (Ruth) McIlvenna and Marg (Don) Rhoden, his sister-in-law Carol McIlvenna and his daughter-in-law Donna McIlvenna. He is predeceased by his son Eddie Jr., his parents Harold and Melissa (nee Rose), and his siblings Jim (Joan), Mary (Norm), Irene (Ken), Jean (Carson), George (Vera), Ken and Ross (Bessie). He is also survived by his many cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. There will be a private family service taking place at Blair & Son Smiths Falls Chapel. Interment will take place at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Kemptville General Hospital Foundation or to the charity of your choice
.