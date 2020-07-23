1/1
Edward James "Wardie" ANDERSON
1931 - 2020
July 26, 1931 - July 16, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Wardie Anderson announces his passing on July 16, 2020 in his 89th year and his 65th wedding anniversary. He was born to parents Edward and Edna (Langdon). Beloved husband to Helen Hamilton. Loving father to Debbie (Larry), Cathy (Tim), and Johnnie (Donna). Proud grandfather to Shane (Annie), Blake (Courtney) and Carly. Great grandfather to Nora. Predeceased by his youngest daughter Carol, twin brother Lawrence and Gary. His greatest loves were his family, all sports and his beloved cottage. Wardie's final care has been entrusted to the care of Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. A family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Thompsonville Cemetery at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Continuing Care Unit (3rd Floor) of the Renfrew Victoria Hospital in memory of Wardie. Tributes, condolences and donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 23, 2020.
